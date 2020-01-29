Plato pleased with CoCT's unqualified audit, concerned about irregular spending
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato is happy about the assessment but said he remained worried about the city’s inefficiencies.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has been awarded its 16th unqualified audit report for the 2018/2019 financial year.
The report was only received by the city on Tuesday.
Mayor Dan Plato was happy about the assessment but said he remained worried about the city’s inefficiencies.
He's particularly concerned about the city’s irregular spending, as well as fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
“My expectation from the administration is that we should never record irregular expenditure and reckless and fruitless expenditure and that we must comply with our legislation. The administration will develop an action plan to help us achieve this expectation.”
He said the city would refer the questionable expenses to the municipal public accounts committee to be investigated for recoverability.
Timeline
