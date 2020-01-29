Neil Aggett an exceptional person, Barbara Hogan tells inquiry
Aggett died in a police cell at the then John Vorster Square, now known as Johannesburg Central Police Station, in 1982.
JOHANNESBURG - The Neil Aggett Inquiry has heard how the apartheid activist was a thoughtful man and clear thinker.
An apartheid inquiry concluded that he committed suicide, but his family believes he died at the hands of police.
Former Public Enterprise Minister Barbara Hogan described Aggett and his then partner Liz Floyd as follows: “He was not a person who would just submit to someone’s way just to please them. But he and Dr Floyd were
exceptional people.”
Hogan said Aggett believed that trade unions were the key to liberating South Africa and he did not want to join the African National Congress (ANC).
“But his view to me was that he associated himself with what the Freedom Charter was trying to achieve.”
Aggett was found hanging in his cell after 70 days in detention. He was 28.
