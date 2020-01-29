Mother adamant Claremont High School pupil snatched baby Kwahlelo Tiwane
Asanda Tiwane, aged 29, has told the Bellville Magistrates Court that Karabo Tau abducted her baby boy earlier this month.
CAPE TOWN – A young mother has relived the agony of the day her infant son disappeared.
On Tuesday, Asanda Tiwane, aged 29, told the Bellville Magistrates Court that Karabo Tau abducted her baby boy Kwahlelo Tiwane earlier this month.
However, Tau’s lawyer said CCTV footage places her at a different location, contradicting Tiwane’s version of events.
Tiwane testified 18-year-old Claremont High School pupil lured her to Parow, where she took one of her two-month-old twin boys and vanished.
Tau apparently told Tiwane she’s a social worker, named Monica, and offered to organise a food parcel and a R1,000 voucher for her.
Tiwane said her husband also met Tau and was at their Makhaza home when they left for Parow.
Tau’s lawyer said he intended on calling four witnesses, which includes her mother and a person who’ll testify on the CCTV evidence.
He insists his client was at school at the time of the alleged crime.
The matter has been postponed until next of Tuesday.
