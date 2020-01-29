Montjane through to maiden AUS Open semifinal

The current world number 6 will play 2nd seed Yui Kamiji in the last four after she beat Jordanne Whiley in straight sets.

JOHANNESBURG - South African wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane is through to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

It was a dominant display from the 33-year-old who saw off Sabine Ellerbrock 6-0 and 6-1 on Wednesday.

The current world number 6 will play 2nd seed Yui Kamiji in the last four after she beat Jordanne Whiley in straight sets.

Montjane will compete in her first semifinal at the Australian Open, having never gone past the last four in any of her previous singles Grand Slam appearances.