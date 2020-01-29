Mkhwebane probes find against KZN health dept & SAPS
Despite concluded 12 reports, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane gave details on three.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has released 12 reports focusing on maladministration and corruption in the awarding of tenders at various government departments.
Mkhwebane’s latest briefing on Tuesday was, however, overshadowed by her response to Parliament’s move to table a motion for her removal, which she called premature and illegal.
In the first report, she found the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department guilty of maladministration and wasteful expenditure in relation to a R32 million tender for mobile units.
The Public Protector also found against the police service in its awarding of a contract to a company called Tracker Network, saying the proper process was not followed.
Mkhwebane found the SAPS guilty of anti-competitive behaviour and has ordered national police commissioner Khehla Sithole to review the tender process.
Meanwhile, the Ngaka Modiri District Municipality in the North West has been exposed for failing to adequately provide water for the community.
The Public Protector has called on the Department of Water and Sanitation to address the matter urgently.
