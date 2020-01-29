Mkhize: China says no need to evacuate South Africans living in Wuhan
About 35 South Africans live in the city where the deadly coronavirus broke out but authorities there said there was no need for panic or evacuations.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said his Chinese counterpart has allayed any fears that South Africans living in Wuhan were in danger of contracting the coronavirus.
About 35 South Africans live in the city where the deadly virus broke out but authorities there said there was no need for panic or evacuations.
More than 100 people have already died since the outbreak.
Mkhize says he met with representatives of the Chinese foreign minister this week to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on South Africans living in that country.
He said Chinese officials believed there was no need to evacuate South Africans living in Wuhan.
“The government of the people of the Republic of China has assured us and reassured us that there is no evidence to support the need to evacuate foreign nationals living in Wuhan City. They have called for calm in this respect.”
Mkhize said embassies were ready to assist South Africans in China who may need medical assistance.
At the same time, the World Health Organization said there was no need to put out a travel advisory for now.
WATCH: Minister of Health says SA on high alert for coronavirus
