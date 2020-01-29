View all in Latest
Mitchells Plain to host WC Premier Alan Winde’s Sopa

The debate of the address by legislature will also take place at the same venue.

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivers his State of the Province Address in the provincial legislature on 18 July 2019. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - The State of the Province Address (Sopa) in the Western Cape will for the first time ever not be held at the Wale Street Chambers in the CBD. This year, Premier Alan Winde’s address will take place at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain.

The debate will also take place at the same venue.

In the period leading up to the official opening of the provincial legislature and the Sopa, various standing committees will conduct special oversight visits in the Mitchells Plain area.

Speaker Masizole Mnqasela said that would give the committee members the opportunity to gain further insight into the challenges facing Mitchells Plain residents.

“By holding this important event in Mitchells Plain, the provincial legislature is making its desire and commitment to connect with the people of this province and ensure that we make it a reality,” he said.

Mnqasela said the provincial government would also be able to assess its efforts to address the community’s problems.

