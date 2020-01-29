View all in Latest
Man United agree deal to sign Bruno Fernandes - club

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes. Picture: @Sporting_CP/Twitter
20 hours ago

LONDON - Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes. The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms," United said in a statement.

