Man killed after car plunges off Herolds Bay cliff

Paramedics, police and rescue services were alerted after several hikers witnessed the car plunged down the cliff.

CAPE TOWN - Another vehicle has gone down the cliff at Voelklip in Herolds Bay near George.

A man believed to be in his 40s was killed when his car plunged down a cliff on Wednesday.

ER24's Russel Meiring: "At the bottom of the cliff, rescue personnel found that the man had been ejected from the vehicle and sustained several injuries. The Red Cross AMS helicopter was called to the scene to airlift the body to the roadside. Once the man had been retrieved, medics found that he had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. There was nothing to be done for him and he was declared dead."

In October, a mother and her two children went missing and a massive search was launched.

The bodies of Heidi Scheepers and her two-year-old son Hugo were recovered in the water near Herolds Bay.

Their vehicle is also believed to have gone down the cliff in Voelklip.