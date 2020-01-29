Maile not embarrassed after U-turn on suspensions of DA councillors

The MEC suspended Tshwane Speaker Katleho Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker Vasco Da Gama, accusing them of being constitutional delinquents and abusing their office.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday said he was not embarrassed about his U-turn on the suspension of DA councillors, insisting the decision to rescind the punishment was taken solely to strengthen the case against them.

The MEC suspended Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker Vasco Da Gama, accusing them of being constitutional delinquents and abusing their office.

But in an unexpected move on Monday, he then announced the suspensions have been revoked.

Maile announced on Monday that he’s rescinded the suspensions of the DA councillors. However, he said on Tuesday he had not retreated on the decision to suspend the pair. The MEC said he would approach the court.

“The charges were not dropped. The merit remains.”

He appears to concede he jumped the gun by suspending the councillors without allowing the Tshwane and Johannesburg councils to investigate their conduct first, which is required by law.