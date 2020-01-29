Laticia Jansen murder: School principal to report to dept office during probe
The department announced on Tuesday that the headmaster of the school in Germiston on the East Rand had been precautionarily removed.
JOHANNESBURG - The principal of the Graceland Education Centre will from Wednesday have to report to the Education Department's district office until the investigation surrounding the death of Laticia Jansen has been concluded.
The department announced on Tuesday that the headmaster of the school in Germiston on the East Rand had been precautionarily removed.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has also appointed a new scholar transport at the school.
WATCH: Lesufi demands answers from school after Laticia Jansen (15) found murdered
The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday after her she was left behind by the school bus.
Her body was found two days later in the bushes near Elsburg. She had been stabbed, sexually assaulted and set alight.
The Education Department's Steve Mabona said: “According to information at our disposal, this incident was not reported to the district office as per policy because you need to report such incidents so that you can be assisted accordingly.”
Timeline
-
Counselling for Riverlea High pupils, staff after teachers killed in crash
-
Dept to deploy more teachers at Riverlea High School after deaths of 3 teachers
-
Riverlea High learned of car crash after teachers failed to show for work
-
Riverlea High School staff, pupils in mourning after 3 teachers killed in crash
More in Local
-
Community threatens to act if Precious Ramabulana's killer released from prison
-
SAA to cancel low-demand flights
-
Police hunting mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder
-
Calls grow for SA govt to evacuate citizens from coronavirus epicentre, Wuhan
-
SAUS calls for extension of universities’ registration deadlines
-
MPs extend deadline for public comment on land expropriation legislation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.