Laticia Jansen murder: School principal to report to dept office during probe

The department announced on Tuesday that the headmaster of the school in Germiston on the East Rand had been precautionarily removed.

JOHANNESBURG - The principal of the Graceland Education Centre will from Wednesday have to report to the Education Department's district office until the investigation surrounding the death of Laticia Jansen has been concluded.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has also appointed a new scholar transport at the school.

The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday after her she was left behind by the school bus.

Her body was found two days later in the bushes near Elsburg. She had been stabbed, sexually assaulted and set alight.

The Education Department's Steve Mabona said: “According to information at our disposal, this incident was not reported to the district office as per policy because you need to report such incidents so that you can be assisted accordingly.”