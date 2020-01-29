View all in Latest
Hisense obtains court order to stop striking workers from halting production

The 300 employees are on strike demanding better pay they want a 15% wage hike. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is leading the industrial action.

FILE. Picture: EWN
FILE. Picture: EWN
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - Hisense has obtained a court order to stop striking workers from preventing temporary staffs access to the factory on Wednesday.

Production has been halted at the Hisense Atlantis factory for two weeks.

The 300 employees are on strike demanding better pay; they want a 15% wage hike. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is leading the industrial action.

Numsa signed an agreement to allow temporary staff to work during the strike but management believes they've been intimidating these workers.

The union's Vuyo Lufele denied this: “Our members have been calm in demonstrating and they have been persuading those who are coming to take over their jobs so that they can understand why workers are on strike. They have not been intimidating.”

He said the court order has not hindered the strike.

