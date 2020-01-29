View all in Latest
Hawks hit back at Mkhwebane over 'political pawns' claim

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has refused to provide the Hawks with a statement in a perjury case against her by the crimefighting unit.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have hit back at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, denying her claim that its officers were being used to settle political scores.

Mkhwebane has refused to provide the Hawks with a statement in a perjury case against her by the crimefighting unit.

The embattled Public Protector on Tuesday said that state institutions, including the Hawks, were being used as pawns to achieve political ends.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi described her comments as disappointing.

“If there were any problems that she encountered then she can go to a judge to consult on these matters. We do not want to allow a situation where our names are going to be dragged in the mud.”

