Former CT noon gunner still waiting for pension 6 months after retiring

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) employee retired and left his post on Signal Hill last year.

CAPE TOWN - Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas was never late with firing Cape Town's noon gun for more than 20 years but he's been made to wait for his pension payout.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) employee retired and left his post on Signal Hill last year.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Locked & loaded: after 22 years, Dudley Malgas fires noon gun one last time

He expected his pension payout before the end of last year, but six months down the line, he's still waiting.

“When I finished on 31 August 2019, I started filling out the forms at the South African Navy and so forth. I was assured that the payout would be after three months.”

Malgas said he was struggling to make ends meet.

“It’s basically friends who are keeping me going. I've offered to take their children to school, fetch them and bring them home and look after them. So, I keep myself going by doing that kind of work.”

He said when he called the Government Employees Pension Fund this week, he was told his application was sitting in the finance department.

The SANDF has told EWN it's looking into the issue.