Dobson hails Rassie Erasmus' job in assisting franchises ahead of Super Rugby

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers coach John Dobson has hailed Rassie Erasmus' job as SA Rugby’s director of rugby for allowing Boks coaching staff to assist in franchise teams ahead of Super Rugby and SA Rugby referees assistance during the training.

The Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber made a stop to the Cape franchise training grounds on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby opener against the Hurricanes at Newlands.

Dobson believes this will help SA's standard of rugby improve and it will prepare them, saying said Nienaber has been great.

"Jacques was here last week as well he can't help himself - he came in jeans and shirts then at the end he was coaching. I think that is incredibly good for South African rugby at the moment," said Dobson.

"I know [Mzwandile] Stick has been to the Blue Bulls to help with the high balls and I know these guys go anywhere in the country when Rassie makes them all available. He has given us a lot of help, refereeing and management across all franchise - I think its very collective to build in that World Cup momentum."

Dobson talks about refereeing assistance from SA Rugby.

"One of the lessons Rassie has told us was the importance of referee management in the World Cup was game-changing, maybe you saw with the progress they made with someone like Jérôme Garcès from the opening game towards the end of the tournament," added Dobson.

"That is something we're keen to learn about because at the moment, South African players are sometimes a little bit stubborn and a little bit ill-discipline."