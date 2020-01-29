Dept to deploy more teachers at Riverlea High School after deaths of 3 teachers
The teachers died in a car crash in Evaton on Sunday.
RIVERLEA - More teachers will be sent to the Riverlea High School to assist with the academic programme after the deaths of three teachers.
The teachers died in a car crash in Evaton on Sunday.
The cause is still not clear and families of two of the victims have still not identified their bodies.
News of the three teachers’ deaths has rocked the Riverlea High School but the Gauteng Education Department said staff and pupils would be given all the support they needed.
VIDEO: Riverlea High School staff left shocked by death of 3 teachers
Details of the car crash which claimed the teachers' lives on Sunday have not been shared.
Meanwhile, the department said a backup plan and more teachers would be sent to the school on Thursday.
Chief director of Johannesburg districts Dennis Macuacua said: “We have deployed our team of psychologists to come and address educators and put a programme in place so that every educator can get some support.”
Staff have paid tribute to the teachers, describing them as diligent colleagues who still had much to offer.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Gauteng Traffic Dept vows to clamp down on irresponsible motorists
-
Community threatens to act if Precious Ramabulana's killer released from prison
-
SAA to cancel low-demand flights
-
Police hunting mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder
-
Calls grow for SA govt to evacuate citizens from coronavirus epicentre, Wuhan
-
SAUS calls for extension of universities’ registration deadlines
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.