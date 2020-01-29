Dept to deploy more teachers at Riverlea High School after deaths of 3 teachers

The teachers died in a car crash in Evaton on Sunday.

RIVERLEA - More teachers will be sent to the Riverlea High School to assist with the academic programme after the deaths of three teachers.

The cause is still not clear and families of two of the victims have still not identified their bodies.

News of the three teachers’ deaths has rocked the Riverlea High School but the Gauteng Education Department said staff and pupils would be given all the support they needed.

VIDEO: Riverlea High School staff left shocked by death of 3 teachers

Details of the car crash which claimed the teachers' lives on Sunday have not been shared.

Meanwhile, the department said a backup plan and more teachers would be sent to the school on Thursday.

Chief director of Johannesburg districts Dennis Macuacua said: “We have deployed our team of psychologists to come and address educators and put a programme in place so that every educator can get some support.”

Staff have paid tribute to the teachers, describing them as diligent colleagues who still had much to offer.