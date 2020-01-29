Death toll in eastern DR Congo massacre rises to 36: local official

Officials had earlier reported 15 people had been killed in a provisional death toll.

OICHA - At least 36 people were killed overnight in a suspected militia attack in the eastern DR Congo, a local official said on Wednesday.

"They were all hacked to death. The total number of bodies is 36," local Beni governor Donat Kibwana told AFP.

Officials had earlier reported 15 people had been killed in a provisional death toll.