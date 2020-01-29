Cosatu: Use workers' pension funds to bail out Eskom

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
Go

Cosatu: Use workers' pension funds to bail out Eskom

Cosatu believes paying off 50% of Eskom’s debt with workers’ pension funds was not a big ask.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
22 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) wants workers’ pension funds to be used to bail out Eskom because it believes this would yield investments in the long run.

The labour federation said on Wednesday it made the proposal at the African National Congress (ANC) lekgotla and it was endorsed by the alliance partners.

Eskom is over R400 billion in the red and facing liquidity challenges. Breakdowns at its power stations resulted in load shedding, which had a huge impact on the economy.

Cosatu believes paying off 50% of Eskom’s debt with workers’ pension funds was not a big ask. It said the funds should be allocated, provided there was a commitment that the power utility wouldn’t be privatised and that jobs wouldn’t be lost.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the workers’ pensions wouldn’t be overly exposed.

“In the long term, this investment will be returned,” he said.

Pamla said workers didn’t need to worry.

“This is not going to affect workers because they have defined benefits when it comes to the Public Investment Corporation [PIC] that are insured to the national fiscus by Treasury.”

He said there should be a special purpose vehicle put together to include the Unemployment Insurance Fund, the PIC, the Development Financing Institution, and the Development Bank of Southern Africa to take over the Eskom debt.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA