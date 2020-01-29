Calhanoglu double sends Milan into Coppa Italia semis
Milan were clear favourites and went ahead on 12 minutes when midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura latched onto Ante Rebic’s cross.
MILAN - Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice and was instrumental as AC Milan came from behind to beat visitors Torino 4-2 after extra time and reach the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.
Turkey midfielder Calhanoglu netted a stoppage-time equaliser before giving the Rossoneri a 3-2 lead in extra time as the home side claimed their fifth win in as many games to set up a last-four clash with Juventus.
Gleison Bremer, however, equalised 10 minutes before the interval with a low, angled shot and he put the visitors ahead by heading in Ola Aina’s cross in the 71st minute.
Yet Calhanoglu’s half-volley two minutes into stoppage time drew Milan level and he was at it again in the 107th with a shot from close range before substitute Zlatan Ibrahimovic rounded off the scoring two minutes later from inside the box.
With banners and music, Milan’s San Siro stadium paid tribute to former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
Bryant had spent part of his childhood in Italy.
