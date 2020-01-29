Barbara Hogan to take the stand in Neil Aggett inquiry

Aggett died in a holding cell in 1982 at the notorious John Vorster Square, which is now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

JOHANNESBURG - Activist and African National Congress veteran politician Barbara Hogan is expected to take the witness stand at the Neil Aggett inquiry in the High Court on Wednesday.

The apartheid inquiry concluded that he committed suicide, but his family believes he died at the hands of the police.

Former apartheid security branch officer Joseph Nyampule concluded his testimony this week.

He was responsible for documenting complaints from prisoners.

Nyampule detailed how detainees were tortured regularly at the then John Vorster Square.

Police claimed that Aggett hanged himself in his cell.

A fresh investigation into his death of the anti-apartheid activist was ordered by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.