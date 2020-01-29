Barbara Hogan to take the stand in Neil Aggett inquiry

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
Go

Barbara Hogan to take the stand in Neil Aggett inquiry

Aggett died in a holding cell in 1982 at the notorious John Vorster Square, which is now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

FILE: Anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG - Activist and African National Congress veteran politician Barbara Hogan is expected to take the witness stand at the Neil Aggett inquiry in the High Court on Wednesday.

Aggett died in a holding cell in 1982 at the notorious John Vorster Square, which is now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

The apartheid inquiry concluded that he committed suicide, but his family believes he died at the hands of the police.

Former apartheid security branch officer Joseph Nyampule concluded his testimony this week.

He was responsible for documenting complaints from prisoners.

Nyampule detailed how detainees were tortured regularly at the then John Vorster Square.

Police claimed that Aggett hanged himself in his cell.

A fresh investigation into his death of the anti-apartheid activist was ordered by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA