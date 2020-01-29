Barbara Hogan to take the stand in Neil Aggett inquiry
Aggett died in a holding cell in 1982 at the notorious John Vorster Square, which is now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.
JOHANNESBURG - Activist and African National Congress veteran politician Barbara Hogan is expected to take the witness stand at the Neil Aggett inquiry in the High Court on Wednesday.
Aggett died in a holding cell in 1982 at the notorious John Vorster Square, which is now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.
The apartheid inquiry concluded that he committed suicide, but his family believes he died at the hands of the police.
Former apartheid security branch officer Joseph Nyampule concluded his testimony this week.
He was responsible for documenting complaints from prisoners.
Nyampule detailed how detainees were tortured regularly at the then John Vorster Square.
Police claimed that Aggett hanged himself in his cell.
A fresh investigation into his death of the anti-apartheid activist was ordered by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.
More in Local
-
SAA to cancel low-demand flights
-
Police hunting mastermind behind Wanter Dlamini's rape, murder
-
Calls grow for SA govt to evacuate citizens from coronavirus epicentre, Wuhan
-
SAUS calls for extension of universities’ registration deadlines
-
MPs extend deadline for public comment on land expropriation legislation
-
City of CT says hands tied over foreign nationals living in church
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.