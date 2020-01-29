Auctioneer arrested for selling animals from FMD control area

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
Go

Auctioneer arrested for selling animals from FMD control area

Police say the suspect knowingly sold cloven-hoofed animals from the affected area in Molemole.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
19 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested an auctioneer for allegedly deliberately spreading foot and mouth disease in the province.

Police say the suspect knowingly sold cloven-hoofed animals from the affected area in Molemole.

The sale of livestock has been banned in the province since the outbreak, which was first detected last November and had a devastating effect on the country's economy

The agriculture department's spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said: “It is alleged that he knowingly received animals that were moved out of the FMD Control Area and subsequently moved those animals to various auctions. The minister urges any person with any other information in connection to the illegal movement of these animals to the Foot and Mouth Disease Control area to contact our departmental legal control unit.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA