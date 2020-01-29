Auctioneer arrested for selling animals from FMD control area

Police say the suspect knowingly sold cloven-hoofed animals from the affected area in Molemole.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested an auctioneer for allegedly deliberately spreading foot and mouth disease in the province.

Police say the suspect knowingly sold cloven-hoofed animals from the affected area in Molemole.

The sale of livestock has been banned in the province since the outbreak, which was first detected last November and had a devastating effect on the country's economy

The agriculture department's spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said: “It is alleged that he knowingly received animals that were moved out of the FMD Control Area and subsequently moved those animals to various auctions. The minister urges any person with any other information in connection to the illegal movement of these animals to the Foot and Mouth Disease Control area to contact our departmental legal control unit.”