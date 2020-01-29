Arsenal sign Pablo Mari on loan for the rest of the season
The 26-year-old joins from Brazilian side Flamengo, where he helped the Rio de Janeiro-based team win the Brazilian title and the Copa Libertadores last year.
LONDON - Arsenal have signed Spanish defender Pablo Mari on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy at the end of the campaign, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
"Pablo, welcome to Arsenal. How does it feel to be an Arsenal player?"
Mari joined Flamengo last July from Manchester City, where he had been since 2016.
"Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality," said Arsenal technical director Edu.
"We have been monitoring Pablo's career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season."
Mari said: "It's a massive opportunity for me to come to England, which is the best league in the world right now.
"Being able to play in this league and having the opportunity to play for Arsenal is incredible, so I'm really looking forward to wearing the shirt as soon as possible."
The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.
