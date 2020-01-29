Apartheid, state capture among issues to blame for SA's jobs crisis - CDE report

Across all upper-middle-income countries (including SA) an average of 61% of adults are productively employed. Of the potential workforce over 38,5% is unemployed.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s unemployment rate is currently sitting at 10.3 million as of 2019, hitting its highest in 11 years.

The Centre of Development and Enterprise launched a new report on this deepening crisis called Ten Million and Rising, where it describes that the country’s unemployment as the deepest in the world and argues that it has worsened due to government’s failure to address its underlying causes: slow economic growth and labour market policies that discourage employers from hiring unskilled workers.

The report notes that only 42% of adult South Africans worked in 2019, down from 46% in 2008. Across all upper-middle-income countries (including SA) an average of 61% of adults are productively employed. Of the potential workforce over 38,5% is unemployed.

The report says this is getting worse.

“Every day some 1,700 adults join the labour market and fewer than 500 of them find work. The situation for young people (aged 15-34) is even worse. Between 2008 and 2019 the population of young people increased by 2.2 million, but the number of employed fell by more than 500,000.”

Anne Bernstein, the founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise, described this as a catastrophy rising.

In an interview on 702, she said: “… and all the job summits, presidential summits, the projects… everything has just not worked and has left us with a deepening unemployment crisis.”

Bernstein said they were arguing that the current approach to jobs was not working “as it can be seen in the rising numbers of the unemployed and that a totally new approach is long overdue".

The study further points out a number of other issues to blame.

“Before 1994, apartheid was to blame; after 2008, state capture, increased antagonism towards business and widespread corruption precipitated a near-fatal collapse of governance. Three other factors are especially important: SA’s multi-generational failure to educate its workforce, the spatial legacy of apartheid which imprisoned many in poverty traps and retarded urban growth, and many bad policy choices in the last two decades.”

