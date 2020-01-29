Ackerman appointed Afghanistan batting coach
He takes over the role from former Afghanistan captain Nawroz Mangal and starts his tenure in March with a three-match T20I series against Ireland.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South Africa cricketer Hylton Deon Ackerman has been appointed Afghanistan's new batting coach.
The 46-year-old played four Tests for South Africa and scored 161 runs from eight innings.
He amassed 14,625 first-class runs at an average of 43.65 with 40 hundreds and a high score of 309*.
Ackerman will link up with his former international teammate Lance Klusener, who was appointed head coach in September last year.
