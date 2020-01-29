Ackerman appointed Afghanistan batting coach

He takes over the role from former Afghanistan captain Nawroz Mangal and starts his tenure in March with a three-match T20I series against Ireland.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South Africa cricketer Hylton Deon Ackerman has been appointed Afghanistan's new batting coach.

He takes over the role from former Afghanistan captain Nawroz Mangal and starts his tenure in March with a three-match T20I series against Ireland.

The 46-year-old played four Tests for South Africa and scored 161 runs from eight innings.

He amassed 14,625 first-class runs at an average of 43.65 with 40 hundreds and a high score of 309*.

Ackerman will link up with his former international teammate Lance Klusener, who was appointed head coach in September last year.