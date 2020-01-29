3 teachers from Joburg school die in car accident

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on his way to the school.

JOHANNESBURG – Three teachers from Riverlea High School, in Johannesburg, have died in a car accident on Wednesday.

The details surrounding the incident were still unclear.

This came just a day after the MEC visited Parktown Boys’ High School to attend the memorial service of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi.