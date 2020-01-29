19 pupils injured as taxi overturns in Vanderbijlpark

The children - aged between seven and 12 - were transported to the hospital for further treatment earlier on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Nineteen school children have been injured after the taxi they were travelling in overturned on Faraday Road in Vanderbijlpark, south of the Gauteng.

The children - aged between seven and 12 - were transported to the hospital for further treatment earlier on Wednesday morning.

It's the latest worrying incident involving scholar transport.

Just last week, a taxi driver was arrested in Limpopo after he had crammed 58 school pupils into a 14 seater taxi in Bela-Bela.