The time has come: SA's Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi coming home

In a Twitter video on Tuesday, Tunzi confirmed that she would be in South Africa for her homecoming tour from 8 to 15 February.

Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi attends a press conference after the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on 8 December 2019. Picture: AFP
Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi attends a press conference after the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on 8 December 2019. Picture: AFP
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's very own Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, is finally coming home almost two months after being crowned in Atlanta.

In a Twitter video on Tuesday, Tunzi confirmed that she would be in South Africa for her homecoming tour from 8 to 15 February.

In the video, she said that she would be giving further details of her itinerary closer to the time and that she could not wait to come home.

"I love you guys so much, I cannot wait to come home," Tunzi said in the short video message.

GALLERY: Zozibini Tunzi wins Miss Universe

Timeline

