The time has come: SA's Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi coming home
In a Twitter video on Tuesday, Tunzi confirmed that she would be in South Africa for her homecoming tour from 8 to 15 February.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa's very own Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, is finally coming home almost two months after being crowned in Atlanta.
News just in‼️ 👑 @zozitunzi is coming home, South Africa. Keep following our pages as we reveal more details around her Homecoming Tour taking place from 8 - 15 February 2020 🇿🇦. #MissUniverse #MissSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/rOi2ek8Eai— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 28, 2020
In the video, she said that she would be giving further details of her itinerary closer to the time and that she could not wait to come home.
"I love you guys so much, I cannot wait to come home," Tunzi said in the short video message.
GALLERY: Zozibini Tunzi wins Miss Universe
