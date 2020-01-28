Mkhwebane on Parly removal process: My rights have been violated, undermined
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she wanted to resolve the matter amicably and not in court.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday said the National Assembly's decision to adopt the rules to remove her was premature and illegal and even took Speaker Thandi Modise to task for not informing her about the process.
Mkhwebane said she wanted to resolve the matter amicably and not in court.
Mkhwebane finds herself at odds with Modise.
The embattled Public Protector believed that her rights had been violated and undermined.
“So, we will engage with the Speaker, we have written the letter and given her the opportunity to respond. So, if the Speaker doesn’t respond as I’ve indicated, we are engaging with the legal team and we will view or take other relevant actions to follow.”
Mkhwebane said she was being persecuted because of her reports into the so-called political elite.
More in Politics
-
MPs extend deadline for public comment on land expropriation legislation
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Save the country or your political party?
-
Salga 'happy' with Maile’s decision to rescind DA councillors' suspensions
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: This is why SA needs to explore the grey
-
Cosatu: Use workers' pension funds to bail out Eskom
-
Salga welcomes MEC Maile’s decision to overturn suspensions of DA councillors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.