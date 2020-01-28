Mkhwebane on Parly removal process: My rights have been violated, undermined

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she wanted to resolve the matter amicably and not in court.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday said the National Assembly's decision to adopt the rules to remove her was premature and illegal and even took Speaker Thandi Modise to task for not informing her about the process.

Mkhwebane finds herself at odds with Modise.

The embattled Public Protector believed that her rights had been violated and undermined.

“So, we will engage with the Speaker, we have written the letter and given her the opportunity to respond. So, if the Speaker doesn’t respond as I’ve indicated, we are engaging with the legal team and we will view or take other relevant actions to follow.”

Mkhwebane said she was being persecuted because of her reports into the so-called political elite.