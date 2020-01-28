MEC Lesufi urges Parktown Boys’ High pupils to break 'code of silence'

The MEC urged pupils to speak out against all forms of misconduct during a memorial service of Enock Mpianzi.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday urged pupils at Parktown Boys’ High School to break the “code of silence” as questions surrounding the death of Enock Mpianzi remain unanswered.

Lesufi urged pupils to speak out against all forms of misconduct during a memorial service for the 13-year-old who drowned during a school orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge two weeks ago.

#EnockMpianzi Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has encouraged pupils to speak out against “code of silence” in schools. pic.twitter.com/LhXblq8w7P — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 28, 2020

He said suspending the school’s principal Malcolm Williams was not an easy task.

In a heartfelt send-off, Lesufi detailed what happened the day Mpianzi died.

“When I met you, I met you in a body bag. How painful it was that we had never interacted, but when I interacted, it was not nice. Go well my son, go well my learner. Till we meet again,” he said.

Lesufi urged pupils to stand up against wrongdoing.

He said Parktown Boys’ High School would not be shut down as it remained one of the top-performing schools in the province.

'NEVER FOUGHT WITH ANYONE'

Mpianzi has been remembered for his humility and intelligence at a memorial service at his school.

Earlier on Tuesday, heartbroken friends, family and officials gathered to pay their respects to the 13 year-old-boy.

His friend Mpho Molelekeng shared some of her fondest memories of the grade 8 pupil.

“I was Enoch’s best buddy, Enoch’s friend. We used to share good memories together. He used to joke, a friendly guy and never fought with anyone.”

Pupils and officials from Mpianzi's former school Brixton Primary also attended today's memorial.

The school's principal Modipa Xaba said: “It’s very sad and emotional for me as a teacher to come and stand here and talk about one of our own; the boy that was swept away from us by the river. A very short life gone too soon indeed.”

