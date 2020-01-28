Dudu Myeni now heading to Supreme Court of Appeal over delinquency matter
While dismissing her application earlier on Tuesday, the High Court in Pretoria also ordered her to pay Outa and the SAA Pilots Association's legal fees within the next 30 days.
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni said she was not going down without a fight and was now heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge ruling made on Tuesday, which allowed the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to bring a delinquency case against her.
Outa and Myeni have been involved in a bitter legal battle, with the lobby group arguing that she was responsible for corruption at SAA during her tenure.
It wants Myeni to be declared a delinquent director to stop her from serving on other boards after the airline lost billions during her tenure.
Myeni's lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi said: “We will file the petition upon receiving written judgment and I am instructed to stand down pending that. Our submission is the following, we need to look deeper into the nature of the interlocutory itself.”
