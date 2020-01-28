DA’s Mathebe, Da Gama not yet off the hook, says Maile
When the MEC suspended them last week he accused them of abusing their office and called them constitutional delinquents.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday said his decision to rescind the suspensions of City of Tshwane Speaker Katleho Mathebe and former Johannesburg Speaker Vasco da Gama didn’t mean they were off the hook.
Maile was speaking at a briefing which was meant to explain his decision to reinstate the two Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors. When he suspended them last week he accused them of abusing their office and called them constitutional delinquents.
Maile said he acted on the advice of his lawyers on Monday when he revoked their suspensions but said the charges against them were referred to the Tshwane and Johannesburg councils.
“Our decision to suspend both councillors was not taken lightly nor informed by party politics, it was in the spirit of cooperative governance,” he said.
“The merit and the correctness of our decision remain because our actions have been consistent with the Constitution and pertinent municipal legislation,” he added.
The chief whips will conduct an investigation and make their findings within seven days.
Maile insisted his actions were consistent with the Constitution.
