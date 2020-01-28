Alleged rhino horn, elephant tusk dealers appear in Durban court
Vusi Mkhonza and Petros Mkhize were arrested on Monday following a sting operation.
DURBAN - Two men suspected of dealing in rhino horns and elephant tusks worth an estimated R300,000 on Tuesday appeared in the Durban Regional Court.
Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said they acted on a tip-off.
“An appointment was set up to meet yesterday outside a busy hotel in Point in the Durban area. A police officer from Point SAPS proceeded to the said location and requested to see the product. Without hesitation, the suspects led the undercover police officer to their vehicle.
#sapsKZN Durban: Two suspects aged 35 and 56 were arrested by #SAPS Point Rapid Response Team & Endangered Species Unit during a sting op. Suspects charged with possession and dealing in ivory after 4 elephant tusks recovered in their vehicle. MEhttps://t.co/docgQ7PnVG pic.twitter.com/9ips067d6X— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 28, 2020
“The men were stunned and they knew it was all over for them when they were confronted by police officers from the Point Rapid Response Team together with the Endangered Species Unit,” he said.
Mkhonza and Mkhize were remanded in custody until Monday as investigations continued.
