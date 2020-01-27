Shiraz Mohamed speaks out for the first time since his return to SA
Mohammed has spoken for the first time since arriving back in the country earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - South African photojournalist Shiraz Mohamed said he was relieved to be back on home soil.
Mohammed has on Sunday spoken for the first time since arriving back in the country earlier this month.
His family has released a video, thanking South Africans for supporting him while he was being held captive in Syria for almost three years.
Mohammed was kidnapped by a group of masked men in 2017 while he was on assignment with the Gift of the Givers in the war-torn country.
There were ongoing negotiations for his release but reports later emerged that he had escaped.
In the video statement, Mohammed who is accompanied by his mother, said there were too many people to thank and too many names to mention.
Mohammed also said the money that was collected for his release would be returned to those who donated.
“From my side, I thank everyone that assisted me and who tried to secure my release. I thank everyone for their prayers and whatever support they have given.”
Mohammed said he needed time to rest and would conduct interviews once he had regained his strength.
“With regards to the money collected, there is a process that has started to return the money back to everyone.”
#ShirazMohamed South African photojournalist Shiraz Mohamed says it’s good to be back in the country after kidnapping ordeal in Syria. Shiraz’s family released a video statement thanking South Africans for supporting him and his family while he was being held captive. pic.twitter.com/qGmBE8gngx— 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@FaizelPatel143) January 27, 2020
More in Local
-
Cape community launches evening patrols in memory of Michaela Williams
-
Over 300km/h Joburg speedster to make first court appearance
-
One month later, still no arrests in Rashied Staggie’s murder
-
More charges likely to be added against man who drove into elderly woman, baby
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We are failing our children
-
Satawu to hold urgent meeting with Autopax as workers receive half of salary
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.