Satawu to hold urgent meeting with Autopax as workers receive half of salary

Bus drivers were only notified on Friday that they’d receive 50% of their wages on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said it would convene an urgent meeting with Autopax management to find out when workers would be paid their full salaries.

Bus drivers were only notified on Friday that they’d receive 50% of their wages on Monday.

The company, which operates Translux and City to City buses, has been battling cash flow problems and an uphill battle to meet operational demands.

Bus drivers threatened to go on strike last month after Autopax failed to pay their 13th cheque on time.

Satawu’s Zanele Sabela said: “We will be engaging Autopax as a matter of urgency to find out when the rest of the salary will be paid and to find out where we are with the turnaround strategy.”

In December 2018, workers went on strike over a pay dispute, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded.