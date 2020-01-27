Over 300km/h Joburg speedster to make first court appearance
In a video that went viral, the 36-year-old driver was seen clocking just over 300km/h in an Audi TT on the N1 Southbound in Midrand while being filmed by a passenger encouraging him to go faster.
JOHANNESBURG - The Midrand motorist who was filmed doing over 300 kilometres an hour on the highway is expected to appear in court on Monday.
In the video which went viral, the driver’s speedometer is seen reaching a shocking 308 kilometres per hour in a 120km/h zone.
Sheer madness!!!!! Video posted on Instagram. Look at the speed...N1 South Midrand. @MbalulaFikile @TrafficRTMC @TrafficRTMC @GP_CommSafety @AsktheChiefJMPD pic.twitter.com/tSr79DA6c8— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 19, 2020
The Gauteng traffic department’s Obed Sibasa said they managed to track down the 36-year-old suspect and arrested him at a funeral in Limpopo.
“The Gauteng traffic police applauds the undercover investigators who traced and arrested the driver in Limpopo.
The driver is behind bars and will appear at a Midrand court for reckless and negligent driving.”
Transport Department spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) used various investigative techniques to identify, locate, and arrest the suspect.
“We must commend the RTMC for their swift response, they not only identified the individual, but they also located him and have now apprehended him. We hope that this arrest will be a warning to those who insist on breaking the rules of the road as they will be found and arrested,” she said.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday welcomed the arrest of the Joburg speedster.
More in Local
-
Cape community launches evening patrols in memory of Michaela Williams
-
One month later, still no arrests in Rashied Staggie’s murder
-
More charges likely to be added against man who drove into elderly woman, baby
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We are failing our children
-
Satawu to hold urgent meeting with Autopax as workers receive half of salary
-
SA health officials step up efforts to detect coronavirus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.