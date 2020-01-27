Over 300km/h Joburg speedster to make first court appearance

In a video that went viral, the 36-year-old driver was seen clocking just over 300km/h in an Audi TT on the N1 Southbound in Midrand while being filmed by a passenger encouraging him to go faster.

JOHANNESBURG - The Midrand motorist who was filmed doing over 300 kilometres an hour on the highway is expected to appear in court on Monday.

In the video which went viral, the driver’s speedometer is seen reaching a shocking 308 kilometres per hour in a 120km/h zone.

The Gauteng traffic department’s Obed Sibasa said they managed to track down the 36-year-old suspect and arrested him at a funeral in Limpopo.

“The Gauteng traffic police applauds the undercover investigators who traced and arrested the driver in Limpopo.

The driver is behind bars and will appear at a Midrand court for reckless and negligent driving.”

Transport Department spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) used various investigative techniques to identify, locate, and arrest the suspect.

“We must commend the RTMC for their swift response, they not only identified the individual, but they also located him and have now apprehended him. We hope that this arrest will be a warning to those who insist on breaking the rules of the road as they will be found and arrested,” she said.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday welcomed the arrest of the Joburg speedster.