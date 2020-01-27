One month later, still no arrests in Rashied Staggie’s murder
Staggie was gunned down outside his home in Salt River in December.
CAPE TOWN - Police are yet to track down those responsible for the murder of former gang kingpin Rashied Staggie.
More than a month after the former Hard Livings gang boss was assassinated, it is still unclear who was behind his murder.
Police said there were no new developments to report at this stage. Staggie was shot dead while sitting in a car parked outside his home in London Way.
He was granted parole several years ago after serving more than a decade behind bars for rape in 2003.
Staggie and his twin brother, Rashaad Staggie, were once among the most feared gang leaders in the Cape.
Rashaad was shot and set alight during a demonstration by anti-crime group Pagad in the 90s.
