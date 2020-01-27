No new trains for Cape Town until security improved, says Metrorail
In the latest incident over the weekend, six carriages were destroyed when a train caught alight on the Monte Vista line.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail on Sunday said it would not roll out new trains on the Western Cape’s railway tracks until authorities clamped down on arson attacks.
It's not yet clear what caused the blaze.
Barely two weeks ago, a train coach was badly damaged in a fire at the Retreat station.
Metrorail’s Richard Walker said: “They must also indicate plans around implementation and rolling out the trains. There must be more policing on the stations and the trains once we roll it out.”
Walker explained that new train sets, which would eventually be introduced in the province, were built to withstand fires.
“It’s different from the old trains that burnt easily.”
