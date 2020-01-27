More charges likely to be added against driver who hit elderly woman, baby

In the video, which has sparked public outrage, the driver makes a sudden turn slamming into an elderly woman, pressing her against a wall with a child on her back in Ventersburg, in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police said two suspects arrested after a hit and run that was caught on camera would likely face more charges in addition to reckless and negligent driving.

In the video, which has sparked public outrage, the driver makes a sudden turn slamming into an elderly woman, pressing her against a wall with a child on her back in Ventersburg, in the Free State.

The driver then reverses, someone gets out and collects the license plate and the vehicle speeds away.

The woman has since been treated in hospital for her injuries.

The police’s Sam Makhele said: “The two are expected to appear in court on 30 January 2020 and we expect additional charges.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS