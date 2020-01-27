View all in Latest
Lesufi meets with family, vows ‘decisive action’ after Laticia Jansen murder

The 15-year-old had been raped, stabbed and set alight after being left behind by scholar transport.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi arrives at the home of Laticia Jansen who was raped and murdered. The MEC meet with the late pupil's family on Monday, 27 January 2020. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi arrives at the home of Laticia Jansen who was raped and murdered. The MEC meet with the late pupil's family on Monday, 27 January 2020. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi arrived at the Graceland Education Centre on Monday morning to meet with the school’s management following the rape and murder of one of its pupils.

Lesufi also met with Laticia Jansen’s family on Monday after his meeting with the school. Jansen’s body was found in the bushes in Elsburg last week.

The 15-year-old had been raped, stabbed and set alight after being left behind by scholar transport.

Lesufi was greeted by the school's management at the gates of the education centre. He met with them searching for answers in the wake of Jansen’s murder.

Jansen was last seen walking home from school on the East Rand.

The MEC has promised a thorough investigation into the case and said he’d decisively act if the school was found to be in the wrong.

'TURNED AWAY'

The community of Elsburg in Germiston is in shock following the brutal murder of the 15-year-old teenager.

The education department’s Steve Mabona said Jansen’s grandmother was turned away from the police station when she tried to file a missing person’s report after the grade nine pupil failed to return home from school on Wednesday.

“She was informed to bring a photograph of the child, but no action was taken.”

Mabona said the grandmother then reported the matter to the school before mobilising community members to help her search for her granddaughter.

