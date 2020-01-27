Lesufi ‘deeply saddened’ after Laticia Jansen raped, murdered

Laticia Jansen, aged 15, from was murdered in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, while on her way home from the Graceland Education Centre.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday said he was deeply saddened by the death of yet another school pupil in the province.

Laticia Jansen, aged 15, was murdered in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, while on her way home from the Graceland Education Centre.

Her body was discovered in bushes near Elburg on Friday after she went missing last Wednesday.

The grade nine pupil had been stabbed, raped and burnt.

The community of Elburg in Germiston is in shock following the brutal murder of the 15-year-old teenager.

The education department’s Steve Mabona said Jansen’s grandmother was turned back from the police station when she tried to file a missing person’s report after the grade nine pupil failed to return home from school on Wednesday.

“She was informed to bring a photograph of the child but no action was taken.”

Mabona said the grandmother then reported the matter to the school before mobilising community members to help her search for her granddaughter.

It’s understood Jansen was left behind by her scholar transport and had to walk home from school.

No arrests have yet been made.