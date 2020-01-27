Lesufi ‘deeply saddened’ after Laticia Jansen raped, murdered
Laticia Jansen, aged 15, from was murdered in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, while on her way home from the Graceland Education Centre.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday said he was deeply saddened by the death of yet another school pupil in the province.
Laticia Jansen, aged 15, was murdered in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, while on her way home from the Graceland Education Centre.
Her body was discovered in bushes near Elburg on Friday after she went missing last Wednesday.
The grade nine pupil had been stabbed, raped and burnt.
The community of Elburg in Germiston is in shock following the brutal murder of the 15-year-old teenager.
The education department’s Steve Mabona said Jansen’s grandmother was turned back from the police station when she tried to file a missing person’s report after the grade nine pupil failed to return home from school on Wednesday.
“She was informed to bring a photograph of the child but no action was taken.”
Mabona said the grandmother then reported the matter to the school before mobilising community members to help her search for her granddaughter.
It’s understood Jansen was left behind by her scholar transport and had to walk home from school.
No arrests have yet been made.
More in Local
-
300km/h Joburg speedster nabbed at funeral in Limpopo
-
Gauteng pupil (15) found stabbed, raped & burned to death in Germiston
-
Warning issued for severe thunderstorms for parts of Free State, KZN & EC
-
Sars probes Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s income tax affairs – report
-
WC police welcome sentencing of ‘Hard Livings Gang' members
-
Cape Town assessing cause, aftermath of train and Table Mountain fires
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.