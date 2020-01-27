Cape community launches evening patrols in memory of Michaela Williams
A neighbour, previously convicted of child rape and attempted murder, has been arrested.
CAPE TOWN – A group of Pelican Park residents are honouring Michaela Williams by setting up a child safety initiative in memory of the twelve-year-old who was found murdered earlier this month.
He was out on parole at the time of Williams’s murder.
Members of the New Horizons walking bus project have decided to take matters into their own hands to deal with the safety of children in the community.
As part of the walking bus initiative, the group of volunteers walk with pupils to and from school every day to ensure their safety.
Resident Afieyah Daniels said starting this week, the group would also conduct patrols from 8 pm every night to ensure all children are safely inside their homes.
“Never in our wildest dreams did we think something like this would happen in our community. Michaela was one of our favourite children and to keep her memory alive, we decided to call it Michaela’s footprints and will be going out into the street with her face on our sweaters.”
Daniels has called on community members to join them.
“Children playing outside late at night is still a big problem in our community. After dark, kids are supposed to be inside, especially school-going children.”
