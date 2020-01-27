View all in Latest


Bail application of baby Kwahlelo Tiwane's alleged kidnapper to continue

Eighteen-year old Karabo Tau was charged with kidnapping Kwahlelo Tiwane earlier this month in Parow.

Kidnapped baby boy Kwahlelo Tiwane. Image: SAPS
Kidnapped baby boy Kwahlelo Tiwane. Image: SAPS
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – It’s been a traumatic time for a Khayelitsha mother whose two-month-old baby boy was snatched.

Eighteen-year-old Karabo Tau was charged with kidnapping Kwahlelo Tiwane earlier this month in Parow.

Khayelitsha ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi said Tiwane’s mother was worried sick because even though an arrest had been made, there was still no sign of her baby.

“What scares them the most is not knowing if her child is dead or alive. The community is also very angry.”

Ngwekazi said angry Khayelitsha residents would gather at the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday, where 18-year-old Tau’s bail application was expected to resume.

The suspect allegedly posed as a social worker to gain the trust of little Kwahlelo’s mother.

The mother is believed to have accompanied Tau to Parow last Thursday where she claimed her offices were situated.

However, police say when they arrived in Parow, the accused fled with the two-month-old.

More in Local

