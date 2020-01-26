WC police welcome sentencing of ‘Hard Livings Gang' members
Authorities say convicted murders, Donovan Manno and Moegamat Fillis, were responsible for a reign of terror and ruthlessness in the community.
CAPE TOWN – Police have welcomed the hefty sentence handed down to two Hard Livings Gang members from Manenberg who have been convicted of murder.
The Western Cape High Court sentenced the two to a collective 82 years’ imprisonment for killings they committed between 2016 and 2017.
The pair has also been nabbed for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
According to authorities, Donovan Manno and Moegamat Fillis were responsible for a reign of terror and ruthlessness in the community.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said, “The accused, aged 24 and 26, were involved in various crimes in the Manenberg area. The faced charges of murder as well as the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”
The convictions come weeks after the burial of former Hard Livings Gang leader, Rashied Staggie.
Staggie was gunned down in front of his home in Salt River last month.
WESTERN CAPE DRUG BUSTS
Western Cape police nabbed six alleged drug dealers in separate cases this week.
A trio was arrested in Vredendal on Friday after they were found with mandrax tablets.
Rwexana says the officers acted on a tip-off to make the arrests.
“Upon searching the vehicle, police found 60 mandrax tablets hidden behind the steering wheel and arrested the two men. A preliminary investigation was conducted and it led the police to an address where they found more drugs and arrested another suspect.”
And in Kleinmond police discovered dagga plants to the value of over R200,000 at a home.
Officers also found hydroponic equipment and three men were arrested.
#sapsWC Yesterday, Police in Vredendal arrested 3 suspects for dealing in drugs. Meanwhile, a hydroponic laboratory was discovered with equipment & dagga plants in Kleinmond, 3 suspects were arrested. #DrugsOffTheStreets MLhttps://t.co/yikPZ8jotc pic.twitter.com/9KhuJDRZ3I— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 25, 2020
