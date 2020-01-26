Warning issued for severe thunderstorms for parts of Free State, KZN & EC

The SAWS issued a watch for heavy rains and possible flooding in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Sunday said South Africans should expect more stormy weather across the country in the coming days bringing in some much-needed relief for drought-stricken areas.

A watch was issued for heavy rains and possible flooding in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Free State.

SAWS forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said: “We have a watch issued for severe thunderstorms that are expected over the southern parts of the Free State, south-western parts of KZN, as well as the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape but that’s mainly going to be from the afternoon and continuing into the evening.”



The Free State was hit by a severe drought which led to a water crisis in Qwaqwa. Residents in the area took to the streets demanding a solution to the problem.

Free State Today 's Weather overview: 26.1.2020 pic.twitter.com/MvgLQodpDw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 26, 2020

Eastern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 26.1.2020 pic.twitter.com/4AeiwyN2mt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 26, 2020

Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 26.1.2020 pic.twitter.com/pom2KVJaIy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 26, 2020