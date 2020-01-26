Reports: Mboweni caves in to ANC refusal to liquidate SAA
According to the City Press, Mboweni proposed to the ANC that the embattled airline be liquidated to start a new one, but the party opted for restructuring which will cost at least R10 billion.
JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has reportedly yielded to the African National Congress’s (ANC) refusal to liquidate South African Airways (SAA) at the party's national executive committee meeting and lekgotla.
According to the City Press, Mboweni proposed the embattled airline be liquidated and start a new one.
The meeting opted for a restructuring process instead which could reportedly cost government at least R10 billion.
The embattled state-owned company is fighting for its survival after it entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month and cancelled some flights due to cash shortages.
The paper is reporting that the ANC's directive to treasury is to restructure the financially strapped airline and that could cost a further R8 billion to cover expenses related to the restructuring.
The finance minister had to agree with the party's highest decision-making body during the meeting in Irene Pretoria last week.
The paper says critics say liquidating Eskom could possibly cost R50 billion and that could result in an undesirable credit downgrade for the country.
SAA was promised R4 billion of funding from lenders and the government to sustain rescue efforts but only received R2 billion from lenders.
Mboweni has been instructed by the governing party's top brass to make R2 billion available to keep the airline going as part of the ongoing business rescue process.
More in Local
-
Cape Town authorities probe Metrorail train fire
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 25 January 2020
-
DA lodges urgent court bid to set aside Mathebe, Da Gama suspensions
-
Mboweni confident SA’s WEF delegation ‘did very well’
-
Eskom warns grid constrained, but says there’s low risk of load shedding
-
Commissioner Sitole sets officers on hunt for cop killers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.