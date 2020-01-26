Gauteng pupil (15) found stabbed, raped & burned to death in Germiston

The body of 15-year-old Laticia Jansen from Graceland Education Center in Elsburg was discovered by community members in a bush on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GED) on Sunday confirmed that a grade 9 pupil was murdered in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

The body of 15-year-old Laticia Jansen from Graceland Education Center in Elsburg was discovered by community members in a bush on Friday. She had been stabbed and raped before she was burned to death near Elsburg.

It was understood Jansen had gone missing on Wednesday after she failed to return home from school. The GED said she was left behind by her scholar transport and had to walk home.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the Jansen family earlier on Sunday and conveyed his condolences. He assured the family that if the school was in the wrong, he would act decisively.

“It is alleged that the scholar transport started a tendency of departing earlier than scheduled as a result leaving many learners behind, which is a serious concern for us. We will investigate circumstances surrounding this allegation,” Lesufi said.

The GED said its psychosocial team on Monday would visit Graceland Education Center to conduct necessary counselling to the school community and family.