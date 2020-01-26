Maile ready to face off with DA in court over Da Gama, Mathebe suspension

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile says he will meet the Democratic Alliance (DA) in court now that the party has filed an urgent application to have his suspension of two councillors set aside.

Maile announced last week his decision to suspend Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama.

Da Gama has been suspended for the three months without pay over his decision to postpone the vote for a new Johannesburg mayor and Mathebe for six months following her failure to preside over a council meeting.

The DA has described Maile's decision as unlawful.

The MEC says a legal team is dealing with the matter.

“We responded to them and we told that our council is dealing with the matter. Whilst our council was dealing with the matter, they ran to court. That is why I am saying where we are, our council will guide us on how to proceed. But if the matter is in court, we will definitely be in court.”