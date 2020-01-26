Lotto Results: Saturday, 25 January 2020

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 26 January 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 15, 17, 22, 29, 35, 49 Bonus: 25

LottoPlus: 3, 7, 21, 31, 38, 48 Bonus: 23

LottoPlus 2: 2, 4, 10, 11, 16, 17 Bonus: 52

For more, visit the Ithuba National Lottery website.