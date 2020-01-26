View all in Latest
Four injured in Roodepoort crash

Paramedics found the car lying on its side in a veld along Peter Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

FILE: ER24 vehicles. Picture: ER24.
FILE: ER24 vehicles. Picture: ER24.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been injured after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Roodepoort west of Johannesburg.

Paramedics found the car lying on its side in a veld along Peter Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three people managed to escape from the vehicle.

ER24'S Werner Vermaak said, “One person sustained serious injuries and was still trapped inside the vehicle. ER24’s rescue unit, as well as the City of Johannesburg, used specialized tools to free the occupant. Three other people sustained minor injuries and they were transported to various hospitals in the area.”

Vermaak said the exact circumstances around the accident are not yet known.

