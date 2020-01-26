Four injured in Roodepoort crash
Paramedics found the car lying on its side in a veld along Peter Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been injured after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Roodepoort west of Johannesburg.
Three people managed to escape from the vehicle.
ER24'S Werner Vermaak said, “One person sustained serious injuries and was still trapped inside the vehicle. ER24’s rescue unit, as well as the City of Johannesburg, used specialized tools to free the occupant. Three other people sustained minor injuries and they were transported to various hospitals in the area.”
Vermaak said the exact circumstances around the accident are not yet known.
Four people were injured when a vehicle overturned along Peter Road, west of Johannesburg, during the early hours of this morning.https://t.co/Q59rIKCmY9— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) January 26, 2020
