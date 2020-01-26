Cape Town authorities probe Metrorail train fire
A train en route to Cape Town caught fire on Saturday, adding to the Metrorail's woes after an arson attack at the Cape Town train station last year cost rail authorities R61 million.
CAPE TOWN – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire onboard a Metrorail train that was set alight in Cape Town.
It’s understood the train caught fire between Kentemade and Century railway stations traveling to the Cape Town station on Saturday night.
Metrorail's Riana Scott said, “The incident happened just after 6pm in the evening. The near-empty train was en route to Cape Town when the fire was reported. No injuries have been reported, and five carriages have been destroyed or extensively damaged.”
The city has seen several trains been set alight.
Last year, an arson attack at the Cape Town train station cost rail authorities R61 million.
Eighteen carriages were destroyed in that fire, which affected two trains and severely disrupted commuter services.
